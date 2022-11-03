Two illegal rooftop pubs raided in Kondhwa, hookah material seized

A day after a major firebroke out in a rooftop restaurant in Lullanagar, the Pune Municipal Corporation and city police cracked down on illegal rooftop restaurants in Kondhwa and Bibewadi areas.

The Crime Branch raided two rooftop pubs on NIBM Road in Kondhwa, which were serving banned hookah. Two men have been booked and various items, including flavoured tobacco, and hookah pots seized.

Two persons from both the pubs were booked. Meanwhile, the PMC said it took action against two illegal restaurants at Kausar Baug and an illegal construction at Bibewadi.