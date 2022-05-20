Two held with 51kg marijuana near Jejuri Khandoba temple

THE NARCOTICS Cell of Pune Customs has seized 51 kilograms of marijuana and have arrested two persons on Jejuri Road earlier this week. Working on a specific input about trafficking of marijuana, a vehicle was intercepted by officers of Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs on Jejuri road near Jejuri Khandoba Temple. In search of the car, Customs sleuths seized 51 kilograms of marijuana.

The action was conducted on May 17 and the details of it were shared with the media on Thursday following preliminary investigation.

Two persons who were involved in the trafficking were placed under arrest. An offence has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A probe has been launched into the procurement and distribution network of the trafficking ring and involvement of other suspects.