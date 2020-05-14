Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Two held, eight booked for ‘beating up’ cop on duty

The constable who is attached with the railway police station in Khadki was abused and thrashed after he tried to disperse a group gathered near a crematorium in Dapodi area Wednesday morning.

Pune | Published: May 14, 2020
Police have booked ten people for allegedly beating up a railway police constable on duty on Wednesday. A shopkeeper and his aide were arrested after the incident, police said.

Constable Siddhartha Waghmare (31), attached with railway police station in Khadki, lodged the FIR in this case at the Bhosari police station.

According to police, constable Waghmare tried to disperse a group gathered near a crematorium in Dapodi area around 8.45 am on Wednesday, but a shopkeeper, identified as Ayaz Shaikh, abused and thrashed him. Police said his accomplices, identified as Galib Shaikh, Sameer Shaikh and seven others, also attacked the policeman.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC. Police said Ayaz and Sameer had been arrested so far, and further investigation was on.

