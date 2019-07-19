Two held at Pune International Airport for bid to smuggle Saudi Riyals to Dubai

Customs officials arrested two passengers at Pune International Airport for the alleged possession of Saudi Riyals, valued at Rs 35.41 lakh, which they were allegedly attempting to smuggle to Dubai.

The customs department identified the two suspects as Balaji Mustapure and Mayure Bhaskar Patil. A press release issued by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of customs, Pune International Airport, said Mustapure and Patil were caught as they were trying to smuggle out foreign currency on a SpiceJet flight on July 16.

“A search of the two passengers and their baggage resulted in the recovery of foreign currency worth Rs 35.41 lakh. During an inquiry, the passengers said the currency did not belong to them,” the press release stated.

The press release further stated that the two passengers got the foreign currency for handing over in Dubai. “The foreign currency, which was Saudi Arabian Riyals, was seized on the belief that it was being attempted to be smuggled out of India and had become liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA),” stated the release.

The team that caught the passengers led by Usha Bhoyar, Deputy Commissioner of Pune Customs, Superintendents Vinita Pusdekar and Sanjay Zarekar.

In February, customs officials had arrested two passengers with the alleged possession of foreign currencies of denominations 41,422 in US dollars and 200 in AED, valued at Rs 28 lakh.

Customs officials had identified the two suspects as Mohan Patil and Sachin Patil, residents of Sangli district, who were scheduled to board an Air India flight to Dubai.