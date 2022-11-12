Two hacked to death in Pune’s Yerwada, cops suspect revenge killing

Two people were hacked to death by a group of men at Lakshmi Nagar in Pune’s Yerwada in the early hours of Saturday, officers said. Police have identified the deceased individuals as Subhash alias Kisan Rathod and Anil alias Popat Walhekar.

The police said Rathod was earlier arrested and convicted for firing bullets at a hotelier by the name of Shankar Chavan in Yerwada in November 2008. Rathod was released from prison after he completed his punishment. Prima facie, the Pune city police suspect that Rathod and his aide were murdered to avenge the attack on Chavan, officers said.

The investigation so far has revealed that Rathod and his two aides, including Walhekar, were travelling on a two-wheeler through the Lakshmi Nagar area. Around 3 am, a group of about ten people intercepted them and attacked them with sharp weapons, the police said. Rathod and Walhekar died on the spot, while Rathod’s other aide managed to escape.

Rathod’s brother Lakshman Rathod approached the Yerwada police station and lodged a first information report (FIR) in the wake of the murders. An investigation is underway to trace and arrest the assailants.