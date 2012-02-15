Two get RI for abetting suicide

A sessions court on Monday sentenced a man and his mother to seven years and three years of rigorous imprisonment respectively for abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old wife on March 9,2011.

Jayashree had committed suicide within three months of her marriage with Dhananjay Khese (30) of Naigaon in Purandar taluka. Jayshrees father Vibhishan Mahadev Dhopre (50) of Loni Kalbhor had lodged the complaint with Jejuri police station.

According to the prosecution,after the marriage on November 29,2010,Jayashree found that Dhananjay was alcoholic. He used to come home drunk and mercilessly beat Jayashree. He didnt like her and often threatened to divorce her, said additional public prosecutor Laxman Maindad.

He examined seven witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

A week before the incident ,Dhananjay dropped Jayashree at her mothers house,saying he wanted divorce. However,after few days,Jayashrees parents sent her back to her house where her mother-in-law Alka Jaganath Khese (60) assaulted her the same day. On the night of March 9,Jayashree was again beaten by Dhananjay about which she informed her parents on phone who were to reach there next morning. However,Jayashree consumed poison in the wee hours.

A case was registered against Dhananjay and Alka under Sections 498 A (cruelty against married woman by husband and relatives),306 (abetment of suicide) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,200 on Dhananjay and Rs 700 on Alka.

