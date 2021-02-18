Two German nationals held after cops find cannabis, elaborate set-up to cultivate it at their Wai bungalow

Police found several cannabis plants in the three bedrooms, balconies and on the terrace of the bungalow. (Representational photo: AP)

Satara police have arrested two German nationals in Wai town and seized cannabis from the bedrooms, balcony and terrace of their house, along with an elaborate set-up for growing the contraband plant.

Police have arrested the two German nationals — two men aged 31 and 25 — who were staying in a sprawling bungalow located in Nandanwan Colony in Wai town, situated at the foothills of Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara district. The two were produced before a court in Satara and remanded to police custody till February 20.

Based on specific inputs, Satara Police initially questioned the two and later searched their bungalow on Monday. Police found several cannabis plants in the three bedrooms, balconies and on the terrace of the bungalow. The seized cannabis plants weighed around 29 kg, which is worth Rs 2.3 lakh.

Satara District Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “Along with several cannabis plants, we have also seized an elaborate set-up that the two suspects were using to grow the contraband. We have seized several gunny bags of plant growth medium like coco peat, fertilizers and flat growth boosters, chemical sprinklers, temperature monitoring units, in-house lighting arrangements etc. The two persons were placed under arrest and have been remanded to police custody till February 20.”

Police have also seized two high-end bikes, laptops and polyhouse farming set-up.

Bansal added, “Our probe has revealed that the two German nationals had been arrested in 2017 in Goa in a case of narcotics seizure and were out on bail. Our teams are further probing possible distribution chains for the contraband they were growing.”

Probe has revealed that while the two German nationals had entered the country with a valid visa, restrictions have been put on their travel by authorities in Goa pending a trial against them.

