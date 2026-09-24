Two FIRs against 18 Pune cops over assault, public humiliation, parading of suspects

Two separate FIRs have been registered against police officers and personnel of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station following a fact-finding inquiry by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) into allegations of custodial assault and public humiliation of suspects including minors in two separate cases in July this year. The first case concerns four accused in an assault case, while the second relates to eight Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) accused of a minor’s murder. The second FIR invokes provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The two FIRs were registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday based on the complaint filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanket Gosavi from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra police. Both FIRs are based on findings and conclusions in the MSHRC’s fact-finding reports prepared during its inquiry into the conduct of police personnel. The suo motu inquiry was initiated after videos of both the incidents were circulated on social media and phone messenger groups. The investigations in both cases have been assigned to CID officials. Together in the two cases, a total of 18 police officers and personnel have been booked — 13 in one and 11 in the other — with some being common to both. Senior Inspector Mansingh Patil, who was in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station in July, has been named as accused in both cases.