Two farmers booked for planting banned opium poppies in farmland

PUNE RURAL police have booked two farmers from Indapur for allegedly planting banned opium poppies in their farmland.

The two accused have been identified as Pandurang Namdev Kumbhar and Navnath Ganpat Shinde, both residents of Varkute Budruk village in Indapur taluka of Pune district.

Police said the accused had illegally planted banned opium poppies in between groundnut and garlic plants in their farm lands.

An FIR has been registered at Indapur police station under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Inspector T Y Mujawar of the Indapur police station said acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the farms of Kumbhar and Shinde in Varkute Budruk.

They seized 1,100 opium poppy plants estimated at Rs 2.11 lakh from their farm lands during the action. No arrests have been made yet in this case and further investigation is on to know whether more persons are involved in the crime.