scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

Two farmers booked for planting banned opium poppies in farmland

They seized 1,100 opium poppy plants estimated at Rs 2.11 lakh from their farm lands during the action. No arrests have been made yet in this case and further investigation is on to know whether more persons are involved in the crime.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 4, 2022 5:17:42 am
banned opium poppies, illegal opium poppies, Pune banned opium poppies, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said the accused had illegally planted banned opium poppies in between groundnut and garlic plants in their farm lands.

PUNE RURAL police have booked two farmers from Indapur for allegedly planting banned opium poppies in their farmland.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

The two accused have been identified as Pandurang Namdev Kumbhar and Navnath Ganpat Shinde, both residents of Varkute Budruk village in Indapur taluka of Pune district.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said the accused had illegally planted banned opium poppies in between groundnut and garlic plants in their farm lands.

An FIR has been registered at Indapur police station under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Inspector T Y Mujawar of the Indapur police station said acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the farms of Kumbhar and Shinde in Varkute Budruk.

More from Pune
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

They seized 1,100 opium poppy plants estimated at Rs 2.11 lakh from their farm lands during the action. No arrests have been made yet in this case and further investigation is on to know whether more persons are involved in the crime.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement