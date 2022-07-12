Two engineers of PMC’s water supply dept held for taking bribe

THE STATE Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday arrested two engineers from the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a water supplier.

ACB has identified the two accused persons as Madhukar Dattatraya Thorat (56) and Ajay Bharat More.

Thorat is a deputy engineer, while More is a junior engineer attached to the Bundgarden water supply division of the PMC.

An FIR has has been registered at the Koregaon Park police station.

As per the press release issued by the ACB, the complainant in this case is a man who is into the business of supplying water through tanker service.

He had taken the essential “pass” from PMC for filling the water in the tankers, at the water supply department.

However, even after taking the pass, accused More allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for allowing him to fill five water tankers daily.

Also, accused Madhukar Thorat allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 more from him for issuing a bill regarding his deposit money.

After receiving the complaint, a team of ACB’s Pune unit laid a trap at the Bundgarden water supply division of the PMC today.

The ACB personnel nabbed the two engineers red handed while they accepted Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant.