Two drunk men assault hospital staff, cop; receive treatment at same hospital

The doctors at the hospital, however, provided treatment to the two men who had come to the hospital purportedly in an inebriated state. (Express Photo)

A doctor and a security guard were allegedly assaulted by two persons at a rural hospital in Chakan in Pune district. A police constable who responded to the disturbance at the hospital was also allegedly attacked by the two.

The doctors at the hospital, however, provided treatment to the two men who had come to the hospital purportedly in an inebriated state.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday around 1 am and a FIR was registered at Chakan police station on Monday afternoon based on the complaint filed by Dr Vinayak Mohole (25), who was on duty at the time. Police have arrested Shrikant Ambore (24) and Kanhaiyya Dhawale (24), who work in the engineering department of a private company.

As per the complaint, the accused went to Chakan rural hospital around 1 am on Monday, and were inebriated and had injuries. The two reportedly sustained injuries after falling off their bike. Upon reaching the hospital, they first picked up an argument with the security guard Dnyaneshwar Hiwarale and hit him on his head with a metal bracelet and a wooden stick. When Dr Mohole came to the spot, they also attacked him. Meanwhile, hospital staffers had called the police.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police constable Bajrang Sabale, who was first to reach the hospital, tried to detain the two. But he was attacked with a rock and stick. The two were subsequently placed under arrest by the police. Dr Mohole said that even after the ruckus and attacking hospital staff and the policeman, the two persons were provided treatment for their injuries.

The two accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to assault on public servants, causing hurt to public servants along with provisions of The Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Sub inspector Panchmukh Mon of Chakan police station said that the two will remain in police custody till Thursday. Two drunk men assault hospital staff, cop; recieve treatement at same hospital