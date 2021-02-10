Two drunk men assault doctor, security guard and constable at rural hospital; arrested: Pune Police

Sub-Inspector Panchmukh Mon of Chakan police station said that the two men were arrested after the incident.

A doctor and a security guard at the Chakan Rural Hospital were assaulted by two persons, who also attacked a constable who reached the spot after police were alerted.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday. A First Information Report in the case was registered at Chakan police station on Monday afternoon based on the complaint filed by Dr Vinayak Mohole (25), who was on duty at the time. Police have arrested the two men, identified as Shrikant Ambore (24) and Kanhaiyya Dhawale (24), both working in the engineering department of a private company.

As per the complaint, the arrested suspects went to Chakan Rural Hospital around 1 am on Monday. They were allegedly inebriated and had injuries. Initial investigation has revealed that the two had sustained injuries after falling from the bike while they were inebriated.

But after reaching the hospital, they first picked up an argument with the security guard, Dnyaneshwar Hiwarale, and hit him on the head with a metal bracelet and a wooden stick.

When Dr Mohole came to the spot, they attacked him as well. In the meantime, hospital staffers called the police.

Police Constable Bajrang Sabale, who was the first to reach the hospital, tried to detain the two men creating the ruckus, but they attacked him with a rock and stick. The two were subsequently placed under arrest by police.

Dr Mohole said that even after the ruckus and attack on hospital staff and the policeman, the two men were provided treatment for their injuries.

The two have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to assault on public servants and causing hurt to public servants, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Sub-Inspector Panchmukh Mon of Chakan police station said that the two men were arrested after the incident and have been remanded to police custody till Thursday.

