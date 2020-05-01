Two doctors told to vacate house in Pune

The doctor was told to vacate the rented accomodation by landlord due to COVID-19 fear. (Representational Photo) The doctor was told to vacate the rented accomodation by landlord due to COVID-19 fear. (Representational Photo)

At least two doctors have been asked to vacate their rented houses in Pune and Pimpri over the past few days. Indian Medical Association (IMA) general secretary Sudhir Bhalerao said Thursday that a young doctor was asked to vacate his rented flat in Pimpri-Chinchwad by his landlord due to fear of COVID-19 infection.

“There was no way the doctor could get another rented premises at this time. Somehow, we managed to get an accommodation for him,” said Dr Bhalerao. IMA’s Maharashtra unit chief Avinash Bhondve said in Pune city, a doctor was also asked to leave his residential society. “After city police and divisional commissioner intervened, the society members relented,” he said.

