Two Diving Support Vessels being built for Navy to be launched at Visakhapatnam Thursday

Two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) being built by the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd for the Indian Navy, which will boost the submarine support operations, are scheduled to be launched Thursday at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, will be the chief guest at the launching ceremony. The vessels will be launched at the hands of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) president Kala Hari Kumar, who would also be performing the traditional honour and naming them, the officials Wednesday said.

There are four key ceremonial occasions – keel laying, launching, commissioning and decommissioning – in any ship’s life. Launching is when the ship is transferred from the building site into the waters.

The officials said these DSVs are first of their kind ships indigenously designed and built at the HSL for the Indian Navy. The vessels are 118.4 metres long, 22.8 metres at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tons. The ships are being built by the HSL, a Public Sector Undertaking.

The contract between the Indian Navy and the HSL in this regard was signed earlier in September 2018.

The officials said that in addition to operating submarines to secure the waters, the Indian Navy undertakes diving operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to facilitate various activities such as submarine rescue, underwater inspection, testing or salvage and recovery of objects, ships or aircraft lost at sea. As these activities involve diving operations with divers remaining underwater for prolonged durations, these tasks require suitable platforms for the launch and recovery along with carriage of related tools and equipments.

The DSVs are also equipped with a Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), which significantly enhances its submarine rescue capabilities.

The Indian Navy has said these ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search and rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations at high seas.

“With approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the DSV project has generated considerable local employment opportunities and has also promoted indigenisation which in turn will aid in boosting India’s economy,” the Navy said.

The officials said while a submarine is a significant strategic asset, it is also vulnerable to action damage, requiring extensive diving for undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) operations that demand the availability of a credible and suitably equipped platform. The induction of DSVs equipped with DSRV would be key to enhancing the Indian Navy’s capability and reach of submarine rescue operations in the IOR.