Two die by suicide in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

In two separate incidents, a 35-year-old police constable and 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In the first incident, Sanjay Bansode (35), posted with Pune City Police, was found dead in his house in Somwar Peth area on Sunday morning. The incident came to light when his family members broke open the door of his locked bedroom after he did not respond to their repeated calls.

Meanwhile, Pradnya Bhore was found dead in her house in Vikasnagar area in Bhosari on Saturday morning. Besides Bhore, her six-year-old daughter and her mother-in-law were home when the incident took place. Her husband, with whom she had reportedly had a heated argument before, had left home on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

