Two die as Shivshahi bus rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

TWO persons died and 11 were injured after a Shivshahi bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) rammed into a truck in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place at 4.10 am on the Pune-Solapur highway.

The bus, with 16 passengers on board, had left Pune at midnight and was on its way to Solapur.

“The accident took place on the Pune-Solapur national highway at Shetphal in Mohol tehsil . There was a truck in front of the bus. The driver lost control of the vehicle, rammed into the truck and hit a milestone,” said MSRTC official Vilas Rathod.

The driver of the bus, Nitin Laxam Kamble (25), and passenger Mallikarjun Ambuse (72) were seriously injured in the accident. While Ambuse died on the spot, Kamble was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Eleven passengers sustained injuries and were taken to a government hospital in Solapur for treatment.

According to the MSRTC official, the bus belonged to a private contractor named Bhagirath Travels. A full report on the accident will be presented to the divisional transport office soon.

Since its launch in July 2017, the Shivshahi service has come under fire after as many as 84 accidents were recorded within the first year of its launch. The accidents claimed over 20 lives. This prompted the MSRTC to monitor the fleet’s operations and send the drivers for additional training at the Central Training Institute in Bhosari.