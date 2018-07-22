Two die after truck falls into river, bridge to remain shut for repair: Pune Police

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Shivanna Pujari (22) and Santosh Vitthal Hebale (21), both natives of Gulbarga in Karnataka. The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Shivanna Pujari (22) and Santosh Vitthal Hebale (21), both natives of Gulbarga in Karnataka.

The driver and cleaner of a truck died after their vehicle lost control and broke the railing of the Old Sangam bridge near Kamgar Putala in Shivajinagar and fell into the Mula-Mutha river in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Shivanna Pujari (22) and Santosh Vitthal Hebale (21), both natives of Gulbarga in Karnataka. Police said the accident took place about 4.30 am when the truck was heading towards Juna Bazaar via Old Sangam bridge.

Residents rushed to the spot and called for help, following which teams from Fire Brigade and police were dispatched to the spot.

Police stopped the flow of vehicles on the old bridge during the rescue operation.

“The truck was stuck in the debris on the riverbed. A high-capacity crane was called for removing it. About 8.30 am, the rescue teams managed to remove the bodies of the truck driver and the cleaner from the river. The bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem. After a few hours, the crane pulled out the truck from the river. The incident led to a traffic jam in the area for a few hours,” said police.

Meanwhile, police have closed the Old Sangam bridge for traffic for the next few days for carrying out repair work.

