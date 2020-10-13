Two days of heavy rain over most parts of Maharashtra: IMD

The low-pressure system is now headed towards south Maharashtra, officials said. (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain over most parts of Maharashtra on October 14 and 15. This will be under the influence of a strong low-pressure system that is set to traverse the state, officials said.

Widespread heavy rainfall has been forecast over Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Nagpur and Wardha districts for these two days.

On Monday, a low-pressure system had formed in the Bay of Bengal, which strengthened into a depression, further intensified into a deep depression, and crossed over land near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh between 6.30 am and 7.30 am on Tuesday.

By evening, however, the system weakened into a depression and lay over Telangana. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some stations where heavy rain was reported were – Yanam (250 mm), Vijayawada (160 mm), Kakinada (120 mm) and Vishakhapatnam (80 mm).

The low-pressure system is now headed towards south Maharashtra, officials said.

Winds associated with this system, with speed ranging between 25 and 35 km/hr, gusting to 45 km/hr, will be realised when the system passes through Maharashtra. As a result, some damage to standing crops, as well as felling of weak trees, is likely, IMD warned.

“The low-pressure system will move west-northwestwards, and move over Vidarbha and Marathwada by October 14. Pune district will receive moderate rain, but ghat areas will experience heavy rain till October 15,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

At isolated places, heavy rain (over 200 mm) is forecast over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and north Karnataka, as the system moves further towards the north Konkan region.

IMD officials have suggested that this low-pressure system will re-emerge in north Arabian Sea, adjoining south Gujarat, later on October 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.