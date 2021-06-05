Two days early, monsoon arrives over Maharashtra and Goa

Pune has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Friday, and monsoon-like conditions in the form of cloud development have been building. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

The Southwest Monsoon on Saturday advanced into Goa and Maharashtra, two days in advance of its normal onset date here. Its arrival date over the state is close to the one in 2020, when the onset was declared on June 6.

The normal onset date over Goa and southern Maharashtra is June 7. Over Pune and Mumbai, the normal monsoon onset date is June 10 and June 11, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon had covered central Arabian Sea, all regions of coastal Karnataka, Goa and southern Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and central Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

With such swift advancement since its onset over Kerala on June 3, the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Raichur, Kurnool, Tirupati and Cuddalore over the mainland.

Pune has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Friday, and monsoon-like conditions in the form of cloud development have been building. On Saturday, the rainfall in a nine-hour span recorded at Lohegaon, till 5.30 pm, was 34mm.

The monsoon is likely to arrive over Pune on Sunday, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division of IMD, Pune.

On the available favourable weather systems, he said, “There is an off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and south Kerala along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation lying over the Arabian Sea adjacent to the Goa-Karnataka coast. The influence of these two systems is causing rain over southern Maharashtra, marking the arrival of monsoon over the state this year.”

At present, the Southwest Monsoon is active over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mahe, some areas of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and the districts of Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, southern Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara in Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall was reported during the last 24 hours over Jukkal (123mm) and Nizam Sagar (70mm) in Telangana; Tiruppuvanam (120mm) and Periyar (69mm) in Tamil Nadu ; Kundapura (89.6mm) located in coastal Karnataka; Pathri (72mm) and Purna (92mm) in Maharashtra.

The Southwest Monsoon on Sunday is expected to advance over to more areas of Maharashtra, the rest of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and more areas of both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, IMD officials said.

Even though the monsoon advanced every day during the last three days, it could now slow down during the upcoming week. “There are monsoon favouring conditions prevalent over Mumbai… rainfall has remained in traces to light intensity in nature. If the monsoon advancement is not realised on June 6, then it may take another six to seven days for the monsoon to hit Mumbai,” said Kashyapi.

At the season’s beginning, the associated rainfall is expected to remain light to moderate over Maharashtra. “Rainfall intensity over the state, where the monsoon has arrived, will reduce after June 7. There will be a fresh enhanced spell from June 11 to 17,” added Kashyapi.

This means that farmers must refrain from undertaking any kharif sowing until next week, said experts.