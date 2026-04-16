Two days before Pune PhD scholar died by suicide, accused scientist submitted apology on ‘affidavit’

“Early Saturday, we had to attend the death ritual of a relative in Bhor. When I asked her if she wants to join us, she said she would work on her thesis. Then we left..,” the father said. She was found dead in her room the same afternoon.

SCIENTIST A Benniamin, head, Botanical Survey of India, Pune, who was arrested on Sunday after a PhD scholar ended her life due his alleged harassment, had apologised to her over his “improper, unethical conduct and misbehaviour at workplace.”

Benniamin had signed an “affidavit” in presence of a notary, two witnesses and the scholar student while submitting his apology, the family said.

The father of the student was also present a little distance away. The apology was written on a Rs 500 stamp paper.

In the “affidavit”, the scientist said, “I (am) giving my humble apology to Miss…about my improper, unethical conduct and misbehaviour at workplace.”