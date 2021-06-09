Two days ahead of schedule, monsoon likely to hit Mumbai today

People hold umbrellas while cross the road at CST, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Since Monday morning, Mumbai has been recording steady and continuous rainfall. The 24-hour rainfall (till 8.30 am) recorded on Wednesday at Colaba was 65.4mm and at Santacruz was 50.4mm. Heavy rain recorded over Konkan include Ratnagiri (112.9 mm), Panji (33.8 mm) and Madgaon (67.6mm).

“Conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon over Mumbai. The Konkan coast is also likely to receive heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall in the coming days,” an official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said.

If the prediction is correct, monsoon this year will arrive two days ahead of its schedule in Mumbai, the regular date being June 11.

Except for the onset over Kerala on June 3, monsoon has so far advanced across the southern peninsula, Maharashtra and northeast India before its usual schedule.

As per the Met department’s predictions, monsoon is expected to move over more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal in the next two days.

The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall over the Konkan coast and Goa till June 12.