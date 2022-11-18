‘Two days after wife killed in accident, man dies by suicide’

TWO DAYS after a 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a road accident in Junnar taluka of Pune district, her 28-year-old husband allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at his home in the early hours of Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased man as Ramesh Kanaskar, a resident of Dhondkarwadi in Junnar taluka. His wife Vidya was killed in a road accident on the evening of November 14 near Narayangaon town in Junnar.

“Ramesh’s parents realised in the early hours of Thursday that he had consumed an insecticide. They rushed him to a hospital in Narayangaon where he was pronounced dead. Initial investigation points to this being a case of suicide by consuming poisonous substance,” said Mandar Jawale, Deputy Superintendent of Police with Pune Rural Police.

On the evening of November 14, Ramesh, Vidya, and Ramesh’s mother were on their way home after visiting some shops and hospital in Narayangaon on Ramesh’s bike. In the Warulwadi area on the way, their bike collided with a tractor. Due to the impact, Vidya fell off the bike and came under the wheels of the tractor. She succumbed to multiple injuries she sustained.

“According to our primary information, Vidya was four months pregnant. They were returning home after visiting some shops and a hospital for her pregnancy-related check up, when the accident took place. Ramesh was in a state of shock following her death,” said a police officer. While the accident was being probed by Narayangaon police station, the suspected suicide will be investigated by Junnar police station, both in Pune rural jurisdiction.