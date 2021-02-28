Pune: Two cops suspended for inaction, dereliction of duty as criminals brandished weapons, terrorised people

Lokhande and his seven aides, police said, were arrested on charges pertaining to armed robbery, unlawful assembly, disobeying public orders on Covid-19 safety norms under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act on February 25.

Two constables with the Pune city police have been suspended for inaction and dereliction of duty in connection with an incident on February 18 where a criminal and his accomplices had allegedly brandished weapons and terrorised people in the Narhe area of the city.

According to police, a criminal, Roshan Lokhande, and at least 15 of his associates had created ruckus in the Narhe area around 10.30 pm on February 18. The miscreants allegedly danced brandishing swords and sickles, terrorised local residents, forced shopkeepers to close their establishments, and even robbed a person, police said. Video of the purported incident had been shared vigorously on social media.

After a preliminary inquiry, it was found that constables Mahendra Raut and Sushant Yadav, attached with the local police station, were present on the spot but had not taken any action or reported the incident to superiors. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Gaikwad confirmed that Raut and Yadav had been suspended for inaction, dereliction of duty and conduct leading to maligning of the police department’s image.

Lokhande and his seven aides, police said, were arrested on charges pertaining to armed robbery, unlawful assembly, disobeying public orders on Covid-19 safety norms under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act on February 25. A process of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Lokhande and his group has been initiated, police added.

Lokhande had also contravened an order externing him from Pune city limits, they said.

