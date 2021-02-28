Pune: Two cops suspended for inaction after history-sheeter terrorises locality

Two constables with Pune City police have been suspended for inaction after a history-sheeter and his aides allegedly created ruckus in Narhe area of Pune.

On February 18, at around 10.30 pm, Roshan Lokhande and at least 15 of his aides allegedly danced in public brandishing sharp weapons like swords and sickles. They are accused of robbing a person and forcing local shops to pull down shutters.

It came to light that two constables from the local police station were present at the spot, but neither took any action nor reported the incident to superiors. After a preliminary inquiry, constables Mahendra Raut and Sushant Yadav were suspended by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pournima Gaikwad.

On February 25, the Pune police had arrested Lokhande and his seven aides. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to armed robbery, unlawful assembly, disobeying public orders of COVID safety norms and relevant sections of Arms Act.

Police said that Lokhande was also in contravention of the order externing him from Pune city limits. The process of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Lokande and his group members had been initiated.