Saturday, February 12, 2022
Two cops suspended for failing to get info on Somaiya’s visit to PMC

As per the gazette of Pune city police, the cops who were suspended from service were Dilip Narayan Gore and Satish Kumbhare.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 13, 2022 1:45:01 am
BJP’s Kirit Somaiya dares MVA govt to book him for violation of Official Secrets ActBJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (Express Photo)

TWO POLICEMEN attached to Shivajinagar police station have been suspended from service in connection with manhandling of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena activists at the Pune Municipal Corporation last week. DCP (zone 1) Priyanka Narnavare passed an order in this regard.

As per the gazette of Pune city police, the cops who were suspended from service were Dilip Narayan Gore and Satish Kumbhare. The two cops were deputed at the Shivajinagar police station for collecting local intelligence and information about the important issues in their jurisdiction.

However, they failed to collect intelligence about Somaiya’s visit to PMC. The duo also failed to get information about a two-wheeler rally during the visit of Congress leader Nana Patole to Pune. Somaiya was on a visit to the PMC on February 5 to submit a complaint to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, alleging financial irregularities in the setting up of Covid-19 jumbo hospitals in the city.

However, a group of Shiv Sena activists manhandled him due to which he fell down on the stairs of the PMC. Somaiya had suffered contusions to wrist and tailbone in the incident.

