Two convicts booked for jumping parole

TWO CONVICTS have been booked for allegedly jumping parole. Police have identified them as Shahbaz Bagwan of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa, and Gaurav Sharma of Gokul Nagar in Kondhwa Budruk.

Jail guard Sandip Bhangare lodged two separate offences against the two at the Kondhwa police station on Sunday. Police said Bagwan was arrested in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Lashkar police station in 2018. He was later convicted by a court and awarded five years’ imprisonment.

Read in Explained | Explained: The difference between parole and furlough

He was serving his punishment at the Yerwada Central Prison when he was released on a parole of 45 days. He was supposed to return to the prison after completion of parole on May 30, 2022. But he did not report back.

Similarly, Sharma was convicted in two offences lodged at the Wanavdi police station. He was awarded punishment of about one and a half years. He was released on jail on a parole of 45 days and was supposed to report back on June 8, 2022. Police said he did not come back to the jail after parole period was over.

The jail officials lodged FIRs against the two under section 224 of the IPC. Senior police inspector Sardar Patil of the Kondhwa police station said that search is on for them.