Two Coast Guard personnel held with Rs 50 lakh cocaine in Pune

Three men, including two personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, were arrested recently with cocaine valued at Rs 50 lakh. Sources said the Coast Guard personnel were allegedly trying to sell the contraband.

Officials of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ratnagiri police received a tip off and conducted a search in the industrial area of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Ratnagiri at 6.30 pm on Saturday. The police spotted three men “loitering suspiciously” at the premises of an abandoned building. The three were detained and a plastic bag with white substance weighing 936 grams was seized from them. A positive signal from the police dog indicated it was contraband. A test conducted by the mobile forensic unit verified that it was cocaine valued at Rs 50 lakh.

The police arrested the three suspects, identified as Dinesh Shubhe Singh (23), Sunil Kumar Ranava (26) and Ramchandra Malik (51). Ranava and Malik are posted with the Coast Guard station in Ratnagiri as Navik (Sailor) and Pradhan Adhikari (Quality Assurance), respectively. “The accused have been remanded to our custody till July 29. Further probe is on,” said Superintendent of Police of Ratnagiri District Pravin Mundhe.