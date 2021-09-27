Two coaches of Indore-Daund train derail at Lonavala station, no casualties

TWO coaches of Indore-Daund Special (02944) derailed near Lonavala Railway station on Monday morning. There were no casualties, railway officers said.

The train had slowed down to take a halt at the station when the wheels of the two coaches at the rear end came off the rails at around 7.50 am.

The train had left Kalyan for Pune at 6 am. At 7.50 when it was entering the Lonavala Railway station for taking a scheduled halt at Platform No. 1, the two coaches which were sparsely crowded derailed. The train was brought to a halt immediately.

“After detaching two derailed coaches at the site, the front portion with all passengers left safely for the destination at 9.27 am. No line movement is affected. UP and Down line traffic is running,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.