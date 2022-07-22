Two civil service aspirants held for ‘cheating’ four BJP MLAs

AN YOUNG man and woman preparing for civil service exams have been arrested in connection with a case in which four women BJP Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Maharashtra were cheated after the man sought help for his mother’s “illness”.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mukesh Rathod (25), from Lonar taluka of Buldhana district and Sunita Kshirsagar (24), from Aurangabad.

Investigation into two numbers — one used for calling the BJP MLAs and another for receiving online payment — led police to the duo. Police are probing if any more public figures have been cheated in this manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “The two met each other in Aurangabad during preparations for competitive examinations.”

On July 12, a First Information Report was registered at Bibwewadi police station in a case of cheating MLAs Madhuri Misal from Pune, Meghna Bordikar from Jintur, Shweta Mahale from Buldhana and Devyani Farande from Nashik. Misal’s daughter Pooja had approached the Cyber Crime Branch of Pune City police earlier and after a preliminary probe, the investigation was handed over to the Bibwewadi police station. According to the complaint, the suspect, Mukesh Rathod, had approached Madhuri Misal over phone earlier in the day.

In his call with Misal, Rathod had said that his mother had been hospitalised at a private hospital at Baner and he needed money to buy medicine. Misal’s daughter sent him Rs 3,400 via an online payment platform to a number he had shared, which belongs to Kshirsagar.

It later came to light that similar calls were made to three other women MLAs, who also gave money to Rathod.

The case has been registered under Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to impersonation and provisions of Information Technology Act. The two were arrested on Wednesday.

Senior Inspector Vilas Sonde, in-charge of Bibwewadi police station, said, “Two teams were sent to Buldhana and Aurangabad, from where the two were arrested.”

Officials said Rathod is an Arts graduate while Kshirsagar holds a degree in science. Police said the two needed money for their routine expenses while preparing for civil service exams.