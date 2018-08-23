Two-child policy against national interest: activists

Activists of the Advocating Reproductive Choices (ARC) coalition on Wednesday hit out at a petition by 125 MPs urging the President to impose a stringent two-child policy in the country, calling it “backward” and “anti-people”. In a statement issue here, the activists said the petition was presented to President Ram Nath Kovind on August 13. They said that there is no evidence regarding the effectiveness of a two-child rule, pointing out that similar policies in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar failed to bring down fertility rates to the desired level. The statement further said that there has been a steep rise in sex-selective and unsafe abortions and in cases of families giving children up for adoption.

“It is important to note here that states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have experienced a significant reduction in fertility rates without any coercive methods. This has been achieved by empowering women and by providing better education and healthcare facilities,” said activists.

The ARC is a coalition of around 170 civil society organisations and individuals advocating more focus on sexual and reproductive health issues and family planning services in India.

