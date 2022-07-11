Two chemical scientists from Pune win CRSI bronze medals

The Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) has awarded bronze medals to two scientists from Pune for their contributions to research in chemistry. Sakya Sen from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Sujit Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) were the two from the city among the 30 national-level awardees this year.

A researcher since 2014 in Pune, Sen and his team work on the chemistry of very low oxidation states of elements. Ghosh, whose main work is in inorganic chemistry, works on developing metal-organic frameworks using advanced porous materials that are used in chemical industries and for environmental purposes.

Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them. This year, two gold medals were presented to Professor Vishwakarma Singh from IIT Bombay and Professor Ramasesha from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Prof KN Singh of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Prof Vidyut Ghosh from the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science bagged silver medals.

The bronze medal winners from IITs include Bhaskar Sundarajan (Kanpur), Aditya Panda and Uttam Manna from (Guwahati), Amit Kumar (Patna), Biswarup Pathak (Indore), Debasis Banerjee and M Sankar (Roorkee), R Kothandaraman (Madras), Rodney Fernandes (Bombay) and TC Nagaiah (Ropar). Among the winners from National Institute of Technology (NIT) include Madhurima Jana (Rourkela), Velmathi from (Tiruchirappalli) and Debashree Chakraborty (Surathkal).

The winners from IISERs were Prof J Sankar and Abhijit Patra (Bhopal); Dibyendu Das and Prasun Mandal (Kolkata); SA Balu (Mohali); Joydeep Laha from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad and PC Ravi Kumar from National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneshwar.

Other medal winners were D Mukherjee from CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu; Prathama Mainkar from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad; Swapnil Hazarika from CSIR-Northeast Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat; KRS Chandrashekhar from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Pradeep K Panda from University of Hyderabad.