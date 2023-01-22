Two booked for opening fire at Pune district chief of MNS, probe on

Two men were booked by the police for allegedly opening fire at Samir Thigale, the Pune district president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at his residence in Rajguru Nagar Saturday night, officers said.

Thigale escaped unhurt and lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard at the Rajguru Nagar police station. The police said the accused, Milind Jagdale and Mayur Jagdale, have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and extortion. A search has been launched to trace them.

Investigators said one of the accused is a criminal on record who is currently out on bail. He and his aide barged into Thigale’s house at Satraksthal in Rajguru Nagar at around 8 pm Saturday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly claimed to be a “bhai” from the area and demanded money from Thigale. One of the accused also allegedly pointed a gun at the MNS leader and pulled the trigger, but bullet did not get fired as the gun got locked. The accused then opened fire in the air and escaped from the spot.

Police said Thigale’s family members were present when the incident took place. Sounds of gunshots also allegedly led to panic among local residents.