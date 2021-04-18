Pune: Two booked on charges of abetting suicide of jeweller

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant Inspector Pratiksha Shendge is investigating the case.

Two persons were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe, who allegedly shot himself at his jewellery shop in December 2020. He was rushed to a hospital, but on December 27, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His wife Neena Marathe has now lodged an FIR at Vishrambaug police station against two persons, who have been identified as Dipti Kale and Nilesh Shelar.

According to the complaint, the two accused contacted Marathe repeatedly since 2018 till December 15, 2020, demanding back money they had invested in his ‘Pranav Marathe Jewellers Private Limited Company’.

The complainant has alleged that the accused abused and threatened Marathe at his shop and over the phone.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant Inspector Pratiksha Shendge is investigating the case.

Last month, a case was registered against Milind Marathe, Kaustubh Marathe, Manjiri Marathe, Neena Marathe and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 1.05 crore on the pretext of an investment scheme.

A 59-year-old woman, Shubhangi Kute, a resident of Kothrud, has lodged the complaint in this case at Kothrud police station. According to the complaint, Marathe Jewellers lured the complainant, her relatives and some others into investing money into a scheme ensuring good returns. But after investing money, they were not given the assured returns, the complaint stated.

