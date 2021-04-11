Pune: Two booked for duping parents of Rs 1.13 crore by falsely promising medical admissions

Between September and December last year, the two men are believed to have cheated several people by promising their children admission to medical colleges in return of large sums of money.

Pune city police have launched a probe into six complaints, wherein parents of students aspiring to get into medical colleges were duped by two persons, who allegedly promised them admissions through the management quota and took a total of Rs 1.31 crore from them. Police are probing if more people have been cheated in the same manner.

An FIR has been lodged at Pune’s Chatushrungi police station, against the two persons who had opened an office in Baner Road road area. Between September and December last year, the two men are believed to have cheated several people by promising their children admission to medical colleges in return of large sums of money.

An officer from the police station said six separate complaints were recently received by the police station by the parents who are from Pune, Panvel and Kolhapur. The suspects allegedly told these people they had contacts in various medical colleges in Maharashtra and took money, ranging from Rs 10 lakh-50 lakh, totalling Rs 1.31 crore from them between September and December last year. The parents started approaching the police recently after the two suspects disappeared and switched off their phones.

An officer from the police station said, “The preliminary probe into these six complaints revealed they were cheated by the same two persons. Their phone numbers were switched off. We have reasons to believe they had given their real names. We are working on some clues to track them down. We will probe how they got the information and if they have cheated more people in the same manner.” The FIR in the case has been registered under IPC sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating.