Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Two booked as MNS district president ‘threatened at gun-point’

Police said one of the accused has a criminal record and is currently out on bail. He and his aide barged into Thigale’s house at Satraksthal in Rajguru Nagar around 8 pm on Saturday.

AN FIR has been filed against two men for allegedly opening fire at Samir Thigale, district president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune, at his residence in Rajguru Nagar on Saturday night.

Thigale escaped unhurt in the incident. He lodged an FIR at Rajguru Nagar police station.

Police have booked the two accused, Milind Jagdale and Mayur Jagdale, on charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

Claiming to be a “bhai” of the area, the accused allegedly demanded money from Thigale. One of the accused also allegedly pointed a gun at Thigale and pulled the trigger. But the gun got locked due to which the bullet was not fired. The accused then opened fire in the air and escaped from the spot. Thigale’s family members were present when the incident took place. Sound of the gun shots created panic among local residents.

A team of Rajguru Nagar police station and local crime branch have launched a search for the accused persons.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:37 IST
In Kolkata, Saraswati Puja pandal has ‘school job scam’ as its theme

