Two black spots in the area saw 31 deaths, 108 accidents in past 5 yrs

THE TWO neighbouring accident-prone ‘black spots’ in the Navale Bridge area reported 31 deaths from 108 accidents over the past five years, with the present year reporting a sharp drop in mishaps and fatalities due to various measures put in place, data shared by the Pune police showed.

According to the norms laid down by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress, a stretch of 500 metres on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years is referred to as a ‘black spot’.

The Navale Bridge in the Narhe area of Pune and its adjacent point known as ‘selfie point’, as a board put by local representatives where people take selfies, are black spots on the list of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) launched by the MoRTH.

The data of the two black spots shared by the Pune Traffic police shows that 31 deaths took place in 108 accidents from January 2018 till date. After reporting a comparatively lower number of accidents, the two points reported a spike in accidents during 2020 and 2021 despite both years seeing subdued economic activity due to the Covdid-19 pandemic. The two spots saw 42 accidents each in 2020 and 2021 while the toll stood at 6 and 9, respectively.

“An analysis of the accidents during 2020 and 2021 suggests that both infrastructure issues and human errors caused the accidents. From mid-2021 all the stakeholders in the case, including the police units, civic bodies and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have taken concrete steps and coordinated efforts, especially on these two patches to reduce the accidents and fatalities,” said an officer from Pune city traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, “Various measures taken in this area include putting up several signage boards warning drivers against turning off the ignition on the slopes, removing encroachments on the roadside, painting rumble strips to limit the speed and keep the drivers alert, corrective measures on the entry and exit points, road broadening at places where it was required, installing speed guns and ensuring stricter enforcement of the traffic norms, deployment of additional traffic police staff in places, which require intervention, revising the speed limits and putting up their boards at appropriate places, timely cutting of trees and maintenance of signals and street lights.”

“Coordinated efforts have been taken by teams from the Sinhagad Road traffic division that resulted in almost 80 per cent drop in the number of accidents. We will continue to take these efforts and build on them in the future,” DCP Magar added.

Advertisement

Officials said that similar multi-agency efforts were required for the rest of the 36-km stretch of the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai Bangalore Highway in Pune.