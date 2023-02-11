Two bank officials get 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment for graft

A SPECIAL court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases in Pune on Friday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two officials of HDFC Bank in a bribery case.

The CBI, in a press release on Friday, stated that the special judge for CBI cases in Pune sentenced the accused Nitin Nikam, then relationship manager (retail agriculture) at HDFC Bank in Baramati, to three years RI with fine of Rs 60,000 and Ganesh Dhaiygude, the then rural sales executive at HDFC Bank in Jalochi Branch, Baramati, to three years RI with fine of Rs10,000 in the bribery case.

CBI had registered the offence in this case in July 2020 against Nikam for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs2.7 lakhs from the complainant for sanction and disbursement of Rs 99-lakh loan from HDFC Bank, Baramati Branch.

“Later, the bribe was negotiated to Rs 2.25 lakh, of which Rs 2 lakh was to be given initially. Nikam sent his junior Dhaiygude to collect the bribe from the complainant,” the press statement said.

The statement further said that the CBI, which had laid a trap, caught Dhaiygude red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh. Thereupon, both the said accused were arrested. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on December 18, 2020, against both accused before the special judge, CBI cases, Pune, the release said, adding that the trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.