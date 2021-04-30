Two arrested in Nagpur for killing pregnant tigress last week

The killing is believed to be rare as far as prevalent tiger poaching methods are concerned. (Representative Image)

IN a joint operation, the forest and police departments arrested two men on Friday who allegedly killied a tigress in Yavatmal last week.

The joint team of the two departments arrested father-son duo Ashok and Lethu Atram from Pandharvani village in Zari-Jamni tahsil and seized a paw of the tigress from them. Search is underway for three more culprits found to have been involved in the crime.

The tigress, who was at least four years old, was found dead with her paws missing in a cave in Mukutban forest range, Zari-Jamni on April 27. She was found stabbed with sharp weapons after she was caught in a snare. The culprits had also set fire to the area adding to the tigress’ agony.

The tigress was found to be pregnant and would have delivered four cubs in a month’s time.

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal said, “We had put some people on intelligence gathering job and managed to lay our hands on the culprits after four days. More details will be learned during interrogation tomorrow.”