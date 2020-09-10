Two arrested for thrashing couple, molesting woman in Bhima Koregaon

A 19-year-old Dalit woman has lodged the offence in this case at the Shikrapur police station. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly thrashed the woman and her husband, and molested her. (Representational Image)

Two persons have been arrested by Pune Rural Police for allegedly thrashing a couple and molesting the woman, following an argument at Bhima Koregaon on Wednesday night.

Police have booked the accused, Ganesh alias Nana Dattatraya Phadtare of Bhima Koregaon and Vishal Shivale of Vadu Budruk, in this case under sections 354, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman has lodged the offence in this case at the Shikrapur police station. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly thrashed the woman and her husband, and molested her. The complainant mentioned that the accused allegedly thrashed them due to anger over the Koregaon Bhima violence (which happened on January 1, 2018).

Initial investigation has revealed that there was an argument between the complainants and accused over parking of vehicles.

