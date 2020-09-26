Two arrested for operating betting racket during IPL match

Police have seized the four-wheeler they used to operate the racket

Two persons were arrested for allegedly operating a betting racket during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday from a moving vehicle. Pimpri-Chinchwad police have identified the accused as Lalchand Devidas Sharma (49) and Chetan Jayramdas Kotwani (50), both residents of Pimpri.

Police said action was taken as part of the “zero tolerance” operation launched by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash for curbing illegal activities.

On receiving a tip-off, a team from Pimpri police station, led by Senior Police Inspector Milind Waghmare, Sub-inspector Sachin Suryawanshi, laid a trap and nabbed the accused in Vaibhav Nagar around 10.30 pm on Friday.

Police have seized the four-wheeler they used to operate the racket, besides four cellphones, a calculator, a notebook, two pens and some cash, total worth Rs 24.27 lakh from the accused.

The duo have been booked under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

