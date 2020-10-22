Two arrested for ‘manhandling’ cops in Camp area

Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kulal has lodged the first information report in this case at the Lashkar police station. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly manhandling police personnel who were taking action against those not wearing face masks in Pune Camp area.

Police have identified the two accused as Bablu Anwar Sayyad (25) and Ayub Javed Shaikh (20), both residents of Jan Mohammed street in Pune Camp area.

Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kulal has lodged the first information report in this case at the Lashkar police station.

According to police, Kulal and his team were on duty in Camp area on Wednesday morning. The duo allegedly manhandled the cops on duty.

Police have booked the two persons under section 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Police Inspector H M Shilamkar said, “The court has remanded the two accused to police custody for one day for further investigation.”

