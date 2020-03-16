Two arrested for making, selling substandard sanitisers in Pune

The police had on Saturday arrested Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30), all from Pune, and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh from them. (Representational Image) The police had on Saturday arrested Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30), all from Pune, and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh from them. (Representational Image)

Two men have been arrested in Mumbai in connection with the manufacture and sale of substandard sanitisers. The Pune City Police’s Crime Banch recently raided a manufacturing unit in Sakinaka, Mumbai and seizied raw material and chemicals worth Rs 2.27 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said, “We are also keeping a close watch on black marketing of essential commodities. We urge people to share information with the police about such illegal activities.”

The accused, Parag Doshi and Haresh Bera, have links to the manufacturing unit. The police had on Saturday arrested Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30), all from Pune, and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh from them.

The police found that Gandhi was packaging and selling illegally manufactured substandard sanitisers in plastic bottles under the labels of branded companies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.