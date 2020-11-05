Two arrested for killing tiger, animal’s teeth & nails recovered from them in Chandrapur

About the tiger’s gender, Deputy Conservator of Forest Dipesh Malhotra said, “We have sent samples to the Central Cellular and Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hyderabad. The gender and age will be known when we get the report.”

The state Forest Department has unearthed a tiger poaching incident, with the arrest of two persons from Ratnapur village in Brahmapuri tahsil of Chandrapur district on Tuesday. Two tiger teeth and 10 nails were recovered from them during a raid.

Brahmapuri Deputy Conservator of Forest Dipesh Malhotra said, “The two arrested persons, Rohan Lokhande and Sanjay Parchake, have admitted to have killed a tiger in April. They said the tiger had come in contact with a live wire they had laid with the intention of killing other animals, but we have to find out if they are telling the truth or are part of some organised gang.”

The culprits cut the tiger into pieces and threw its parts in a river, according to the Forest Department. Asked if the accused have any previous links with poaching activity, Malhotra said, “We have no such information as yet.”

About the tiger’s gender, he said, “We have sent samples to the Central Cellular and Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hyderabad. The gender and age will be known when we get the report.”

