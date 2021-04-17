Pune: Two arrested for issuing fake Covid RT-PCR reports

Police stated that during investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had given fake Covid RT-PCR reports to many people.

Pune City Police arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake Covid RT PCR reports in the name of a private lab at J M Road.

Police have identified the two accused as Sagar Ashok Hande (25), a resident of Sangam Chowk in Pune and native of Nanded district and Dayanand Bhimrao Kharate (21), a resident of Warje Malwadi and native of Osmanabad.

Rupesh Shrikant Nale, administrative manager of the Genepath Diagnostics India Private Limited, a private lab located at J M Road in Shivajinagar, has lodged the complaint in this case at the Deccan police station.

During investigation, a police team led by Senior Inspector Murlidhar Karpe, Assistant Inspector Babasaheb Zarekar, Sub-Inspector Abhijit Kudale arrested the two persons Saturday.

Police stated that during investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had given fake Covid RT-PCR reports to many people.

Police have booked the two accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 469, 471 and 336, and further investigation is on.

