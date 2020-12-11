Two arrested for ATM card cloning, over 350 fake cards recovered

The duo was arrested after the police probed a case filed by one Dennis Michael, a resident of Hadapsar, at the cyber police station. (Representational)

Two persons, including a history-sheeter, have been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly stealing money from ATMs using cloned cards.

Police have identified the accused as Mohammed Faizan Farukh Chhatriwala (37) and Mohammed Akil Adil Bhoraniya (37), both residents of Dongri in Mumbai.

Police have so far recovered as many as 359 blank and fake ATM cards, 13 skimmer devices, 12 digital micro cameras, 15 micro batteries, 50 data cables, one printer allegedly used for printing fake ATM cards and other electronic items from the duo

The duo was arrested after the police probed a case filed by one Dennis Michael, a resident of Hadapsar, at the cyber police station. Police said Michael’s debit card was allegedly cloned by the accused and it was used for withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from his bank account through 12 transactions at an ATM in Nashik without his knowledge on November 30.

“Following leads obtained during investigation, we arrested the two accused from Nashik earlier this week. A court has remanded them to police custody till December 14,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajkumar Waghchaure

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber) Bhagyashri Navatake explained the modus operandi of the accused. She said that the accused targeted those ATMs where it was possible for them to install skimmer devices.

“Along with the skimmer devices, the accused also installed digital micro cameras at the ATM centre. Skimmer devices copied the data of ATM cards inserted by the customers for withdrawing money from ATMs. Digital micro-cameras were installed in such a manner that they copied the pin numbers pressed by the customers for withdrawing money. After getting the ATM card’s information and pin number, the accused prepared cloned cards using electronic equipment and printers, and used it for withdrawing money from various ATMs,” said Navatake.

Police said that accused Mohammed Faizan is a history-sheeter who has earlier committed similar crimes in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

He was also wanted in connection to an offence lodged at the Mumbra and Kalva police stations since the last three years.

Police said after committing an offence, he had fled to Dubai via Nepal. Initial investigation has revealed that Mohammed Faizan returned to India in December 2019 and then again started cheating customers of various banks by cloning their cards and using it for withdrawing money from their bank accounts through ATMs.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said further investigation is on and more details are likely to be revealed. Police suspect that the accused have cheated several persons in a similar manner in Pune, Mumbai and other cities.

