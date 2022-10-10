scorecardresearch
Pune: Two arrested for cheating hotel management students in job fraud

The accused allegedly accepted Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant and his friends on assurance of providing them placement at hotels in a foreign country.

The Pune city police Saturday arrested two men for allegedly cheating hotel management students.

The Pune city police Saturday arrested two men for allegedly cheating hotel management students on fake assurances of providing them employment at hotels in foreign countries.

The police identified the two accused as Jitesh Vilas Jadhav (40) of Thane and Radhesham Maharana (46) of Mumbai. A 22-year-old hotel management student from Chinchwad lodged the complaint in this case at the Swargate police station.

A press release issued by the police Sunday stated that the two accused were running a private career consultancy service since March 2021. It was alleged that the accused accepted Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant but did not provide the assured job.

A team headed by senior inspector Ashok Indalkar, inspector Somnath Jadhav and sub-inspector Tushar Bhosale initiated a probe into it. The police traced the accused and arrested them from different locations, and booked them under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

