Two arrested for ‘betting on T20 World Cup 2021 final match’

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the T20 World Cup 2021 final cricket match between Australia and New Zealand.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Social Security Cell raided an apartment on the Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road and arrested two persons at the spot.

The accused, Omkar Raju Samudre (25) and Nikit Ajit Bothara (26), were taking online bets on the T20 World Cup 2021 final match on Sunday, police said.

Police have seized mobile handsets, laptops and other items worth Rs 4.65 lakh from their possession. An offence was lodged against the duo at the Market Yard police station as per sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act.