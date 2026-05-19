‘Became unreachable, distant’: In Pune, Twisha Sharma’s friends recall ‘sudden change’ after marriage

Written by Ananya Shetty

The atmosphere at Indira University, Pune, where model-actor Twisha Sharma studied BBA from 2011 to 2014, was heavy with emotions and unanswered questions on Tuesday morning. As friends and faculty gathered for a prayer meeting for the former student who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month, the dominant sentiments were grief and disbelief.

“She was a former Miss Pune 2012, an MBA graduate, an actor, a model, and worked for a German company. She loved travelling to places like Rishikesh and was always there for everybody,” said Rashi Wadhwa, a family friend who described Twisha as “ambitious, vibrant and full of life”, saying she had built a successful career before marriage.

According to Wadhwa, friends noticed behavioural changes after Twisha’s marriage. “We met her in March at her brother’s wedding. She did not mention being in trouble, but her husband was always around her. She did not look like herself. She had become unreachable and distant from all of us,” she alleged.

Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her death has triggered a dowry death investigation in Madhya Pradesh, with police probing allegations of harassment made by her family while her husband, Samarth Singh, remains absconding.

Twisha’s friends alleged that her communication had reduced significantly after marriage. “She was vocal, expressive, and constantly in touch with friends. Suddenly, she completely shut down,” said Manika Mehrotra, who said she had known Twisha for over a decade.

Mehrotra said she last spoke to Twisha around the time of her wedding festivities. “She seemed excited to marry the love of her life. Since she was working and newly married, we assumed she was busy. I would message her asking when I could call, but she would see the messages and not respond,” she said.

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Anushka Mohod said friends were still trying to make sense of the circumstances surrounding the incident. “At this point, we know nothing,” she said.

Alia appealed for stronger emotional support systems. “Please reach out to people who may feel alone or are struggling. I still think about what her last few minutes must have been like,” she said.

Wadhwa also questioned the delay in conducting a second post-mortem examination and pointed out that the family had raised questions about the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha’s mother-in-law, alleging there was pressure.

Dr Tarita Shankar, chairperson of Indira Group of Institutes, also questioned how the authorities handled the case. “It took three days for the FIR to be lodged. The FIR was finally registered at around 2.30 am after repeated efforts. Reasons such as the ACP being on leave were cited,” she said. Reflecting on her association with Twisha, Shankar said, “She was connected to me throughout her college life and even after that till 2020. She used to come to me with her achievements. I still ask myself why she did not come to me if she was facing problems in the last few months of her marital life.”

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Indira Stree: ‘You will never be without support’

Indira University on Tuesday launched Indira Stree, a support and well-being initiative for women associated with the university. Speaking at the event, Dr Tarita Shankar said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that women connected to the institution never feel unsupported during personal crises.

“What happened to Twisha should never happen to anyone. Yet it happens more often than we acknowledge, and in far more silence than we should ever accept. Today, we are saying loudly and clearly: if you are one of ours, you will never be without support,” Shankar said.

According to the university, Indira Stree is a long-term women’s support and wellbeing platform open to all female students and alumni associated with the institution. The initiative will provide emotional counselling, mental health support, career mentorship, legal referral assistance, grievance redressal and emergency support services.

Ananya Shetty is an intern with The Indian Express.