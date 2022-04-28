Twenty-one people died of heatstroke in Maharashtra in March, says govt

The Maharashtra health department reported more than 300 cases of heat-related illness and 21 heatstroke deaths in March.

Seven of the deaths were in Nagpur, four in Jalgaon, three in Akola and two in Jalna districts. One heatstroke death each was reported from Amravati, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani districts.

At 262, the Nagpur division recorded the highest number of heat-related illnesses. Of the total 338 cases of heat-related illness, 29 were from Akola, 21 from Pune, 14 from Nashik, 10 from Aurangabad and one each from Latur and Kolhapur divisions, according to Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer.

While no heat-related deaths were recorded in 2020-2021 in the state, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in 2016-2019.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical) of the Pune circle—which includes Pune Satara and Solapur—said that health officials and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were trained on raising awareness on the precautionary measures to be taken.