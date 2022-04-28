scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Twenty-one people died of heatstroke in Maharashtra in March, says govt

Seven of the deaths were in Nagpur, four in Jalgaon, three in Akola and two in Jalna districts. One heatstroke death each was reported from Amravati, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani districts.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 28, 2022 6:35:51 pm
While no heat-related deaths were recorded in 2020-2021 in the state, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in 2016-2019. (File photo)

The Maharashtra health department reported more than 300 cases of heat-related illness and 21 heatstroke deaths in March.

Seven of the deaths were in Nagpur, four in Jalgaon, three in Akola and two in Jalna districts. One heatstroke death each was reported from Amravati, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani districts.

At 262, the Nagpur division recorded the highest number of heat-related illnesses. Of the total 338 cases of heat-related illness, 29 were from Akola, 21 from Pune, 14 from Nashik, 10 from Aurangabad and one each from Latur and Kolhapur divisions, according to Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While no heat-related deaths were recorded in 2020-2021 in the state, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in 2016-2019.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...Premium
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...
More Premium Stories >>

More from Pune

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical) of the Pune circle—which includes Pune Satara and Solapur—said that health officials and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were trained on raising awareness on the precautionary measures to be taken.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement