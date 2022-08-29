scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Tumour weighing over 3 kg removed from pet dog’s chest in Pune

Dr Narendra Pardeshi of Pune’s Small Animal Clinic said the dog, Milo, was unable to get up due to the size of the fatty tumour when he arrived.

Dog care centre pune, dog with tumour“He was discharged on the same day of the operation as it was a minimally invasive procedure… Now, Milo is fine and is walking freely,” Dr Pardeshi said.

A veterinary surgeon in Pune successfully performed a minimally invasive surgery to remove a tumour weighing over 3 kg from a 12-year-old dog’s shoulder and chest area last week, said a statement released on Sunday by the Small Animal Clinic in the city. The dog, Milo, recovered within six hours of the surgery and can move freely now, it added.

Based in Pune’s Khadki, the Bajwa family began to worry when their pet Milo began to show no interest in his day-to-day activities. “Considering Milo’s age, he has many health issues such as tick fever as well as hip dysplasia in his hind legs and could walk only with support. He was treated for hip dysplasia and recovered. He was also treated with laser therapy for huge bleeding warts. The tumour was nodule-sized for the last three years and did not cause any problem. We did a biopsy last year but there was no abnormality in the report,” said Milo’s pet parent Sushma Bajwa.

“But the lump became bigger recently, like a football, and was becoming very heavy. We were tensed and worried. However, we consulted Dr Narendra Pardeshi who performed a timely surgery on Milo,” she said.

Dr Narendra Pardeshi, who works at the clinic, said, “Milo was in serious discomfort due to the big fatty tumour. On arrival, he was not able to get up and walk because of the huge size of the tumour. We did a chest X-ray and needle biopsy to check for any metastasis in the body. If it were cancerous, it would have spread to other areas of the body.”

“Normally, the big lump has to be removed with a 6-8 inch cut, but we performed a rare minimally invasive lipoma surgery under general anaesthesia and the tumour weighing about 3-4 kg was removed successfully. The procedure lasted 20 minutes as compared to conventional open surgery where it may take 2-3 hours. There was minimal blood loss. Milo recovered in six hours and could stand on his feet again,” Dr Pardeshi added.

“The fluid deposition in his chest was cleared first and then Milo successfully underwent surgery on August 22 for lump removal,” he said, adding: “A lipoma can be described as a benign mass made of fat cells and is a common occurrence in geriatric dogs as they age. There is no definite cause for lipoma in dogs and can be of different shapes and sizes. The tumour is soft and can move under the skin. It can be found in just about any spot in a dog, on the abdomen or chest,” he said.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:06:07 pm
